Aberdeen transfers: Ryan Hedges exit but Rangers interest cools, Calvin Ramsay clamour, Lewis Ferguson - what to expect at Pittodrie this window

Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson and Ryan Hedges could depart this month.

However, in this window, most of the talk with be about a certain trio and the potential for them to leave the north-east before the month is out.

Welsh internationalist Ryan Hedges is out of contract this summer and despite many efforts to keep the ex-Barnsley man at the club, the 26-year-old has his heart set on a return to the English Championship.

Blackburn Rovers appear in pole position to secure him, although there are other clubs in that division weighing up whether to move for him. Rangers also expressed an interest last summer, but that seems to have cooled under their new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Calvin Ramsay has caught the eye of many clubs in England.

The big question remains whether Aberdeen want to generate some transfer income by selling Hedges this month, or keep him to help a push towards the European places. Aberdeen are currently sixth in the league.

Hedges is desperate to break into the Wales squad once again. Capped three times by his country, the prospect of a World Cup looms – hopefully not in Scotland’s case! – and a move to England would bolster his chances.

While right-back Calvin Ramsay is on a longer-term deal than Hedges, interest is high for the Scotland Under-21 internationalist.

The 18-year-old’s composed performances in defence and attack have caught the eye of several English Premier League clubs and Aberdeen can expect some concrete bids in the coming weeks.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass.

Everton expressed an interest back in the summer and they are poised to make an offer, while Leicester City and Watford have also been mentioned.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson handed in a transfer request last year and while his move to Watford did not come to fruition, there is likely to more interest in the 22-year-old, whose stock has got even higher since being capped twice by Scotland.

Aberdeen will not want to lose Ramsay or Ferguson, but stand to make millions should one of the aforementioned clubs strike.