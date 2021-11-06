Aberdeen still battling injury issues, key Motherwell man suspended - team news plus Scotsman prediction

Aberdeen take on Motherwell at Pittodrie.

However, they do have some injury concerns, particularly in defence. Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Andrew Considine, Mikey Devlin are all out, while winger Matty Kennedy are all still absent.

Motherwell captain Stephen O'Donnell is suspended following his red card against Rangers. Robbie Crawford (ankle) is out, but Juhani Ojala has trained all week after missing the defeat by the champions with a groin problem. The Finnish defender will be assessed along with a couple of other unnamed players who have been troubled by minor issues this week.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season: Aberdeen 2 Motherwell 0, Motherwell 0 Aberdeen 0, Aberdeen 0 Motherwell 3

Last five league matches: Aberdeen L L W D W; Motherwell L L L D L

Top scorers: Christian Ramirez (Aberdeen) 6; Tony Watt (Motherwell) 8

Match odds: H 4-5 D 5-2 A 15-4

Referee: Don Robertson (Scotland)