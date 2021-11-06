Aberdeen still battling injury issues, key Motherwell man suspended - team news plus Scotsman prediction

However, they do have some injury concerns, particularly in defence. Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Andrew Considine, Mikey Devlin are all out, while winger Matty Kennedy are all still absent.
Motherwell captain Stephen O'Donnell is suspended following his red card against Rangers. Robbie Crawford (ankle) is out, but Juhani Ojala has trained all week after missing the defeat by the champions with a groin problem. The Finnish defender will be assessed along with a couple of other unnamed players who have been troubled by minor issues this week.
Last season: Aberdeen 2 Motherwell 0, Motherwell 0 Aberdeen 0, Aberdeen 0 Motherwell 3
Last five league matches: Aberdeen L L W D W; Motherwell L L L D L
Top scorers: Christian Ramirez (Aberdeen) 6; Tony Watt (Motherwell) 8
Match odds: H 4-5 D 5-2 A 15-4
Referee: Don Robertson (Scotland)
The Scotsman’s prediction: Aberdeen appear to have turned a corner with victories over both Edinburgh clubs and a credible draw at Ibrox. While there are still concerns in defence with so many injuries, Stephen Glass’ men appear in better fettle than Motherwell, who endured a wretched October. The Dons should be able to sign off ahead of the international break with a victory.