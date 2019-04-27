Aberdeen’s Stevie May looking for more Glasgow glory

Aberdeen attacker Stevie May is looking for more Glasgow glory when the Dons face Rangers at Ibrox in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Sunday.

The Pittodrie men have beaten Steven Gerrard’s side three times in their own city this season - twice in cup games - and have lost only once in six meetings with the Govan men.

May wants to continue that good form against the second-placed Rangers who are eight points clear of the Dons with four games remaining.

The 26-year-old former St Johnstone, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End player told Aberdeen’s official website: “We’re going there to try do a job like we have done.

“In Glasgow we’ve done really well this season so it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“They’ll be looking to have one over on us because we have got the better of them in the last couple of games.

“They’ve got a lot of quality and have been playing really well so we know it’s going to be really tough, but we’ve just got to be organised and see how far we can take the game and hopefully pick up the points.”

Although points are crucial, May insists a cup final mentality is required in the last four games of the season.

He said: “It’s a phrase the gaffer likes to use as well and you’ve got to treat them as a cup final.

“It’s all about this one game and nothing else matters.

“Once that game’s done you do the same with the next and I think that’s all you can do especially when the games are so important.

“Teams around us are all playing each other so you know that there will be points getting dropped around you.

“Every result matters even more than normal.”

