Aberdeen’s Europa League clash with Burnley to be shown on BT Sport

The second-leg of Aberdeen’s Europa League tie with Burnley will be shown live on BT Sport.

Aberdeen will face Burnley in the Europa League qualifiers. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The Dons face the Premier League side at Pittodrie in the first-leg of the second round qualifiers on Thursday 26 July.

A week later Derek McInnes’ men travel to face the Clarets at Turf Moor. Coverage of the match will start at 7.15pm with a 7.45pm kick-off, on both TV and online.

It is the fifth successive season Aberdeen are in European competition but have yet to get past the third round stage of the Europa League qualifying.

They have been handed one of their toughest draws against the side which finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

Aberdeen’s pre-season has been affected by injuries but they have added to their squad with the signings of midfielders Stephen Gleeson, Lewis Ferguson and Chris Forrester. Burnley have yet to make a signing but are eyeing a mvoe for Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas.

