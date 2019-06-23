Aberdeen reject £5m bid for player from Celtic, Kieran Tierney to leave Celtic?, Angelo Alessio battles to hold on to top players, Gary McAllister believes Rangers are first in queue for Ryan Kent - Rumour Mill

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has reportedly told the club that he wants the Celtic move to Arsenal (Daily Mail).

Celtic have reportedly bid £5m for Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna, Rangers are in pole position to sign Kent says Gary McAllister and new Killie boss says he’ll fight to keep his top players.

For all the The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip involving Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hibs...

1. Aberdeen reject bid for Scott McKenna

New Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio said he believes Kilmarnock can stay in the top six and that he wants to keep his best players. (Sunday Post)

2. Alessio vows he'll fight to keep stars

Gary McAllister said he believes the Glasgow team are in pole position to sign Kent as Rangers depart for their pre-season training camp in Portugal. (Bristol Live)

3. McAllister believes Rangers are first in queue for Ryan Kent

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is going head to head with Manchester City in a battle to try and sign highly rated defensive midfielder Jose Cifuentes (Various)

4. Celtic and Man City in transfer battle for player

