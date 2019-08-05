Aberdeen refuse to budge from Scott McKenna demands despite transfer request

Scott McKenna has handed in a transfer request as he seeks a move away from Aberdeen, according to various reports.

TalkSPORT, the BBC and the Scottish Sun say the defender has stated his desire to move on in the current transfer window.

However, the Daily Record insists the move has only angered the Aberdeen hierarchy, who remain resolute in their insistence the player will not be sold unless his £7 million transfer valuation is met.

Manager Derek McInnes revealed on Sunday that Aberdeen had rejected bids from both Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers for the Scottish international.

QPR have reportedly moved on to other targets with manager Mark Warburton said to be keen on a reunion with ex-Rangers centre-back David Bates.

Any potential suitor in the top two tiers of English football would have until 5pm on Thursday to push through a deal before the close of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old has made 82 appearances for the Dons after graduating from the club's youth academy. He exploded on to the scene with a stellar 2017/18 campaign, which saw him earn a Young Player of the Year nomination from PFA Scotland.