Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits club are keen to extend Jon Gallagher's Pittodrie spell

Aberdeen are keen to open talks with Atlanta United about extending Jon Gallagher's loan spell, according to reports.

The midfielder has impressed through the early part of the season and Derek McInnes has admitted the club are planning to speak to Atlanta to extend him through to the end of the season. His current loan ends in January.

As reported by the Press and Journal, McInnes said: “If there is an option to try to keep Jon with us for the full season, like we discussed at the outset, then that’s something we’d be keen to do.”

The Aberdeen manager was also attempting to remain upbeat despite his squad suffering a number of injuries.

"“We’re still trying to focus on the good players we’ve got available.

"But there’s no doubt when you’re without key players it can be a challenge.

“We look at other options. I’m actually looking forward to trying to find the best way forward for us with what’s available and trying to use the players we have got to try to come up with the right system to get winning performances.”

Aberdeen are in action this afternoon against Livingston.