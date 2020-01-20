Aberdeen make fun of Sky Sports after NFL gaffe

Have your say

Aberdeen used the Scottish Cup draw to make fun of Sky Sports.

The broadcaster made a mistake with the crests of NFL teams when advertising games on Sky Sports News.

Sky were making viewers aware of the NFL play-off encounter between Green Bay Packers and San Francisco Giants.

However, they used Aberdeen's badge alongside Green Bay's rather than San Francisco.

The Scottish Premiership side made reference to the gaffe when announcing the Scottish Cup fifth round draw.

Rather than upload a graphic of their match with Kilmarnock, they first put up an image of Green Bav v San Francisco in the competition.

It's not the first time the broadcaster has made an error with badges of Scottish sides.