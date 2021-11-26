Aberdeen injuries: Stephen Glass updates on condition of defensive quartet ahead of Celtic trip

David Bates is back training with Aberdeen ahead of the trip to Celtic Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Glass has faced an injury crisis in defence with an entire back four – Declan Gallagher, David Bates, Jack MacKenzie and Calvin Ramsay – all picking up knocks.

Bates missed last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Dundee United but is expected to return to the squad, while MacKenzie is also pushing to feature after being forced off at half-time at Tannadice. However, the Celtic game will likely come too soon for Gallagher and Ramsay.

“We’re almost as we were so Jack is going to be close but I don’t know if he’ll make it or not. Batesy is probably back, all being well,” Glass said.

“Declan will probably be back sooner than Calvin. They are both out on the grass now which is positive.

“Declan is doing a little more than Calvin so he’s probably a little bit closer but certainly not this weekend.”