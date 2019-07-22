Aberdeen Europa League draw: Dons face Rijeka rematch if they see off Chikhura Sachkhere

Have your say

Aberdeen face a rematch with Croatian side Rijeka in the Europa League third qualifying round if they eliminate Chikhura Sachkhere of Georgia while

The Dons defeated Rijeka in the 2015/16 Europa League second qualifying round, winning 3-0 in Croatia before recording a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie.

They are managed by former Liverpool, Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia international defender Igor Biscan.

Derek McInnes' side will have to see off Georgian champions Chikhura Sachkhere first.

Third qualifying round ties to be played on August 8 and 15.