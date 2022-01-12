Aberdeen encouraged to make Swansea midfielder move as EPL clubs circle Lewis Ferguson

Jay Fulton of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Huddersfield Town on September 25, 2021. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

But the Dons have been urged to make a move in the opposite direction and bring a Scottish talent, currently hidden in Swansea’s sidelines, back north form English football.

Jay Fulton has fallen out of favour at Swansea City under manager Russell Martin and is well known to former Pittodrie boss Alex Smith, through his time at Falkirk’s Academy.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old progressed through the Bairns’ ranks during Smith’s eight-year stay with the club and made his debut while he was in the dugout as assistant to Steven Pressley.

Jay Fulton was a product of Falkirk's youth academy. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Interest in midfielder Lewis Ferguson is increasing in the English Premier League, with Watford plus other clubs higher up the table also monitoring the Scotland international, and Smith believes another move in the middle would benefit the Dons, especially with Fulton out of his current side having only featured once since September.

The Dons have been linked with his former Falkirk team-mate Connor McGrandles and Smith, now based in Australia, praised both.

He told the Press and Journal: “Jay Fulton is another player I’d recommend the club look at.

“He has played more than 150 games for Swansea, but has found himself out of the team since a new manager came in.

“He’s another very good player and someone who can link up the play and run games. He would be an excellent addition to the club, too.”