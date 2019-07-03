Aberdeen confirm signing of James Wilson after Manchester United release

James Wilson has decided to rejoin Aberdeen following last season's loan spell.
Aberdeen have confirmed the permanent signing of James Wilson on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old attacker was on loan with the Dons last season and - following his release from Manchester United - has opted to move to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes told the club's official website: "I'm delighted to have James back.

"He is a young player who has had to deal with a lot in a short space of time, but he's got his whole career ahead of him.

"We feel that he showed glimpses towards the end of last season of how effective a player he can be and what a positive impact he can have on the team.

"We want to try and build on that now that he is an Aberdeen player and not a Manchester United player."