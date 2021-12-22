Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hopes 'common sense prevails' as he calls for Boxing Day crowds rethink

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass says he is hoping that common sense prevails and that rules can be relaxed to allow Boxing Day crowds as the Scottish top tier play out their final round of fixtures before heading into early hibernation.

By Moira Gordon
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 11:08 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass shake hands with new Hibs boss Shaun Maloney (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“Hopefully common sense does prevail,” said the Pittorie gaffer. “A lot of people would like to see that.

“A lot of people are home for Christmas and would like to go to a football match if they feel safe. It’s an outdoor environment so people feel safe. It would be nice if we had the opportunity on Boxing Day to make that choice.”

Having slipped down to seventh place after losing 1-0 to Hibs, he says it is important that his players rebound quickly and make the most of the opportunity to move up the standings with closest rivals Hibs and Dundee United pitted against eachother at the weekend.

But, he knows it will require an improved and more clinical performance than the one served up in the absence of captain Scott Brown who had missed the last couple of days due to illness.

“Any time you lose is disappointing.

“I made the change at half-time because we were comfortable in the respect of not looking like we’d lose a goal – but we didn’t look threatening.

“The start of the second half showed that. But it didn’t really continue like that. The game was really scrappy, with not a huge amount of chances

“I don’t think Hibs really deserved to win but they got the goal from the set piece. Neither team did enough in open play.”

