Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty charged by SFA

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty have both been charged by the Scottish FA after the pair were sent off during the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Docherty was given his marching orders at half time, and the 48-year-old has accepted a one-match ban from the touchline for misconduct after breaching Disciplinary Rule 203 - No member of Team Staff shall commit Misconduct at a match.

McInnes was sent to the stand after making a gesture towards Celtic fans during the cup tie as a section of the Hoops support directed sectarian chants at the Dons boss. He has also been charged with breaching Disciplinary Rule 203.

He has until Thursday April 25 to respond to the charge, with a hearing date set for May 3.