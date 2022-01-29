Aberdeen and Dundee matches called off as Storm Malik leads to stadium safety fears

Strong winds and rain have battered Scotland overnight and the fixtures due to take place at Pittodrie and Dens Park have been called off due to safety concerns around each stadium.

A statement on the Dons' website read: "Today's match against St Johnstone has been postponed due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium.

"We have been working closely with emergency services and the SPFL throughout the morning, closely monitoring the situation in the hope that conditions might improve to allow the game to be staged, but ultimately the safety of supporters, players and staff is our paramount concern and we would ask everyone to continue to adhere to the guidance being given by Police Scotland."

Aberdeen v St Johnstone has been postponed over safety concerns surrounding Pittodrie due to high winds caused by Storm Malik. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Dundee also posted a short statement which read: “Today’s match has been postponed due to stadium safety issues.”

The Championship fixture between league leaders Arbroath and Partick Thistle at Gayfield has also fallen victim to the weather as wind gusts in excess of 70mph pummel the east coast.

No new dates have been set for the fixtures yet.

The Falkirk Stadium roof has also been damaged by Storm Malik with the East Stirlingshire FC v Gretna 2008 FC game due to take place at the ground now called off due to a risk of more damage at the stadium.