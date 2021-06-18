Despite warnings from the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan about fans only coming if they have a ticket, London enjoyed a party atmosphere as Scots gathered en masse ahead of the crucial game at Wembley.

Representing the 115th game in international football’s oldest rivalry, it is the first time the two sides have met in a major tournament since Euro 96.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes despite the country only being allocated about 2,600 tickets due to Covid rules, and no fan zone being set up.

Scottish fans gather in Leicester Square in central London

Large groups could be heard singing and chanting on the tube, in the streets, and in the parks, with nowhere safe from supporters who’ve waited a long time to see Scotland at a major tournament.

Hyde Park was one of the main gathering points, with fans drinking and dancing under trees or just out in the rain.

Despite the weather, very few seemed to have dressed for the occasion with considerably more shorts on display than umbrellas or coats.

A huge crowd gathered in Leicester Square, where many fans appeared to lose clothes as well as any inhibitions.

Speaking to fans before the game, the mood was one of cautious optimism.

Conor from Paisley said: "I think 1-0 Scotland, super John McGinn.

“I would rather we lost every single game and got put out as long as we win this game, as long as we beat England I don't care."

Others said they would settle for a draw, but thought they might nick it.

One added: "I think it will be a close game, don't think there will be much in it, I'd take a draw, but hopefully we can get the three points”.