2019/20 Scottish League Two fixtures: Cove Rangers host Edinburgh City, Cowdenbeath at Elgin and Stenhousemuir v Albion Rovers on opening day

Cove Rangers' first match as an SPFL club will be a home clash with Edinburgh City, while Stenhousemuir - relegated from League One - will host Albion Rovers on the opening day of the 2019/20 Ladbrokes League Two season.

Last season's first and second placed teams, Peterhead and Clyde, were promoted to League One, with Stenhousemuir and Brechin being relegated to the fourth tier.

First five matches

Albion Rovers

Stenhousemuir (A)

Cove Rangers (H)

Annan (A)

Brechin (H)

Stirling Albion (H)

Annan Athletic

Brechin (A)

Elgin City (H)

Albion Rovers (H)

Cowdenbeath (A)

Stenhousemuir (H)

Brechin City

Annan (H)

Edinburgh City (A)

Queen's Park (H)

Albion Rovers (A)

Cowdenbeath (A)

Cove Rangers

Edinburgh City (H)

Albion Rovers (A)

Cowdenbeath (H)

Stirling Albion (A)

Queen's Park (H)

Edinburgh City

Cove Rangers (A)

Brechin (H)

Stirling Albion (H)

Stenhousemuir (A)

Elgin (A)

Elgin City

Cowdenbeath (H)

Annan (A)

Stenhousemuir (H)

Queen's Park (A)

Edinburgh City (H)

Queen's Park

Stirling Albion (A)

Stenhousemuir (H)

Brechin (A)

Elgin (H)

Cove Rangers (A)

Stenhousemuir

Albion Rovers (H)

Queen's Park (A)

Elgin (A)

Edinburgh City (H)

Annan (A)

Stirling Albion

Queen's Park (H)

Cowdenbeath (A)

Edinburgh City (A)

Cove Rangers (H)

Albion Rovers (A)