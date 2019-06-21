2019/20 Scottish League One fixtures: Falkirk begin third-tier life with trip to Peterhead, promoted Clyde host East Fife on opening day

Relegated Falkirk will begin life in the third tier of Scottish football with a trip to League Two winners Peterhead on the opening day of the 2019/20 Ladbrokes League One season.

Clyde, also promoted from League Two via the play-offs, host East Fife on the opening day of the season. The first Angus derby between Forfar and Montrose falls on matchday seven, at Station Park.

Elsewhere on the first day of the campaign, Airdrie welcome East Fife to the Penny Cars Stadium, Raith Rovers travel to Dumbarton and Stranraer take on Montrose at Stair Park.

First five fixtures for each club:

Airdrieonians

Forfar (H)

Montrose (A)

Clyde (H)

East Fife (A)

Falkirk (H)

Clyde

East Fife (H)

Raith (A)

Airdrie (A)

Falkirk (H)

Forfar (A)

Dumbarton

Raith (H)

Falkirk (A)

Peterhead (A)

Stranraer (H)

Montrose (A)

East Fife

Clyde (A)

Peterhead (H)

Forfar (A)

Airdrie (H)

Raith (H)

Falkirk

Peterhead (A)

Dumbarton (H)

Montrose (H)

Clyde (A)

Airdrie (A)

Forfar

Airdrie (A)

Stranraer (H)

East Fife (H)

Peterhead (A)

Clyde (H)

Montrose

Stranraer (A)

Airdrie (H)

Falkirk (A)

Raith (A)

Dumbarton (H)

Peterhead

Falkirk (H)

East Fife (A)

Dumbarton (H)

Forfar (H)

Stranraer (A)

Raith Rovers

Dumbarton (A)

Clyde (H)

Stranraer (A)

Montrose (H)

East Fife (A)

Stranraer

Montrose (H)

Forfar (A)

Raith (H)

Dumbarton (A)

Peterhead (H)

