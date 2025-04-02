4 . Liam Bridcutt - 2 caps

Born in Reading, the diminutive midfielder was eligible to play for Scotland, Trinidad and Tobago or Grenada. He picked the Tartan Army in the end, but may have wished he hadn't. Earned just two caps for Scotland - and they were three years apart. His debut came against Serbia in 2013, but he is better remembered for a horror tackle on Danish defender Erik Sviatchenko that somehow only earned him just a yellow card on his second cap in 2016. Bridcutt is now a coach at National League side Gateshead. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey