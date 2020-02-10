12-year-old boy charged for directing racist chants at Alfredo Morelos at Celtic Park

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with directing racist chants at a Rangers player during a Celtic v Rangers match.



The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of targeting racist chants towards Alfredo Morelos at the game at Celtic Park on Sunday December 29.

Police Scotland said on Monday that the boy has been charged and reported.

Superintendent Mark Sutherland, of Greater Glasgow Division, said: "Abuse of any form is completely unacceptable and Police Scotland will continue to rigorously investigate any reports of abuse we receive and bring those responsible before the relevant authorities.

"We'd remind the public that, as the person charged is below the age of 18, he cannot be named or identified for legal reasons as per the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995."