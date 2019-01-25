Figure skater gives her all in Belarus

A Dundee skater has told how her performance in tonght's free skate did not live up to earlier training sessions at the European championships.

Natasha McKay gave a strong performance in the free programme of the ladies's singles competition of the European Figure Skating Championships, scoring 91.88, but said she had skated far better in training sessions at the rink in M insk, Belarus. The ladies's competition was due to conclude late last night.

McKay, who is coached by Debi and Simon Briggs at Ice Dundee, went into the free skate in 22nd place after saying that her aim for the competition was to make the top 24 - allowing her to qualify to compete in the free programme. She cannot now place lower than 22nd out of an original 36 competitors.

The skater, who placed 27th in last year's competition and suffered a fall in the free programme, said after her skate: "There were mistakes, but it could have been worse. It's not the way I've been training here, my sessions have all been going really well. But the score was OK and the placing was good. My main aim was to qualify for the free, so I'm happy."

Only the top 24 skaters in the short programme are allowed to proceed to the free skate. McKay said she planned to introduce new elements in her programme ahead of the World Championships in Japan.