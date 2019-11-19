Eve Muirhead and Ross Paterson complete clean sweep of Germans

Scotland scored a double victory over Germany at the European Curling Championships in Sweden yesterday as Ross Paterson and Eve Muirhead both edged closer to the medal play-offs, writes Lorin McDougall.

Paterson and his team desperately needed to beat Marc Muskatewitz’s rink following Monday’s narrow defeat to Denmark, and the Kirkintilloch skip cut loose in the second half of the game to win 7-2.

A three at the seventh end secured a fourth victory in six round-robin matches in Helsingborg and left the Scots second-equal overall behind runaway leaders and title favourites Sweden.

“We need to keep pushing on now and bin last night,” said Paterson afterwards. “We’ve had two losses that should have been wins, but we are where we are.

“We’re playing great, so we need to take confidence from that.”

Muirhead lost her unbeaten record to Swedish Olympic gold medallist Anna Hasselborg late on Monday night but the two-time former champion responded yesterday with a 10-5 victory over Germany’s Daniela Jentsch. From 3-2 down, the Scots were always in control and sealed their fifth win of the week with a three at the eighth end.

That saw them join a four-way tie at the top of the table and virtually guaranteed a semi-final place.

Beating Latvia this morning will finish the job.