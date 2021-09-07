Emma Raducanu: When is her US Open quarter final? Who is she playing? Is it on TV?

Emma Raducanu celebrates after defeating Shelby Rogers to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Rogers had defeated world number one Ashleigh Barty in Arthur Ashe Stadium two days ago but it was a very different experience for the American here as Raducanu reeled off 11 games in a row in a 6-2 6-1 victory to book a last-eight date with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

On the back of her Wimbledon heroics two months ago, Raducanu is the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 1990 to reach at least the fourth round of her first two grand slam tournaments and she is only the third qualifier to reach the quarter-finals in New York.

"It means a lot to have gone out there and to have performed," she said. "Shelby Rogers is an extremely experienced opponent, so I knew I would have to bring it today.

"To play on Ashe for the first time, it was a little bit of a nervy experience in the beginning. I was really proud of myself, how I managed to settle and regroup and find a level that at the end took me to the win.

"I'm super appreciative of the moment. To be here in the US Open, quarter-finals, after not playing for 18 months, is absolutely just incredible."

When is Emma Raducanu’s US Open quarter-final? Who is she playing? Is it on TV?

Raducanu will now face 11th seed Belinda Bencic from Switzerland in the quarter-finals. The pair have never met before.

Bencic has enjoyed something of a career surge this summer with the former World no.4 capturing the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The match will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) although the start time has yet to be confirmed.

"I'm feeling very confident and happy with how I'm performing out here in the States,” Raducanu added. “I feel like I'm building with each match. I'm really excited to see what I can do on Wednesday.

"Yeah, I know Belinda. She has a lot of experience on the tour. She’s in great form, having won Olympic gold. I’m also feeling good about my game, also confident with the amount of matches I’ve played. I feel like I’m building with each one.

“It will be an extremely difficult match. I know if I’m going to have a chance, I’m going to have to play some really good tennis.”

You can watch the action unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for £6.99 a month and watch via the Prime Video App on tablet, mobile or set top box.