Tour de France mayhem as protesters and police clash and disrupt race

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas and world champion Peter Sagan were among a number of Tour de France riders affected by a spray used by police to break up a farmers’ protest which caused stage 16 of the race to be stopped.

Farmers rolled large hay bales into the road 29 kilometres into Tuesday’s stage from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.

A gendarme uses pepper spray on protesters disrupting the Tour de France as Chris Froome (bottom left) and Geraint Thomas treat their eyes for the effects of the spray. Pictures: AFP/Getty Images

Police then used a spray to tackle some of the protesters as the race approached, and it appeared to get into the eyes of a number of riders.

Team Sky’s Thomas was seen wiping his eyes while Sagan used his water bottles to wash his eyes.

The race was stopped completely while several riders received medical treatment from the doctor’s car at the rear of the peloton.

After a 15-minute interval, the race resumed with a short neutralised section before the flag was dropped once more with 33km of the 218km distance covered.

French police attempt to round up protesters (and sheep) next to the route of the Tour de France cycling race. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Farmers’ protests are nothing new at the Tour, but the incident will add to the intense security situation in this year’s edition.

Team Sky’s Chris Froome was jostled and spat at on Alpe d’Huez, while 2014 winner Vincenzo Nibali saw his race ended after he was brought down in a tangle with a fan on the same mountain.

Tuesday’s stage takes the race into the Pyrenees for the first time as the final week begins, with Thomas looking to hold on to a lead of one minute and 39 seconds over team-mate Froome, with Team Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin a further 11 seconds back.