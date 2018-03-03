Scotland’s Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson win Madison gold

Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson won gold in the women’s Madison at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

The British pair dominated the race in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands, piling up 50 points after winning eight of the 12 sprints, beating the home nation into second-by 15 points.

Nelson was only confirmed to ride in the event on Saturday morning, replacing Elinor Barker who crashed heavily in the omnium on Friday.

Barker and Nelson won silver in the event at last year’s world championships in Hong Kong, but it has taken on added significance as it will be part of the women’s programme at the 2020 Olympics for the first time.

Milngavie’s Archibald won silver earlier in the championships as part of the pursuit team.

It was a first senior world title for Nelson.

“It’s pretty amazing,” the 21-year-old said.“It was a really hard race and we led for pretty much all of it. It was about trying to keep hold of that lead and make sure no laps went.

“It was really hard to see the scoreboard so I just kept going.”