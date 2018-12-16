Katie Archibald strikes gold with Laura Kenny in Madison

Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny won gold in the women’s Madison at the Track Cycling World Cup yesterday.

The British duo, who also took gold along with team-mates Neah Evans and Ellie Dickinson in the women’s team pursuit on Friday night, thrilled the London crowd with a dominant victory.

In a final interrupted by a crash eliminating Russia and the United States, Scotland’s Archibald and English partner Kenny looked in control from the off. A blistering finish from four-time Olympic champion Kenny secured top spot ahead of Australia, with Belgium taking bronze.

Kenny said: “We rode well as a pair. I felt very aware of where we needed to be throughout the race, and we were coming in for the sprints at the right time.

“We bring something very different – I couldn’t have led out for six laps like Katie did, and we planned for me to be in for the final sprint – and it worked.

“I knew we didn’t actually need to win that final sprint, because Australia had already gone backwards, but you want to please the home crowd.

“I went absolutely full gas, and absolutely loved it.” Matt Walls also won gold for Britain in the men’s omnium.

A strong ride from the 20-year-old from Oldham saw him triumph in a points race in which the lead changed hands several times.

Walls claimed gold with 131 points, with Mexican Ignacio Prado Juarez second on 123 and Italian Elia Viviani third with 114.

Victory completed a full set of medals for Walls after he won bronze in the team pursuit and Madison silver alongside Fred Wright.

Elsewhere, Team Inspired’s Jack Carlin was agonisingly edged out of the medal positions in the men’s sprint, the Scot losing a deciding race for bronze to Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland. Hoogland’s compatriot, Harrie Lavreysen, claimed gold ahead of Australia’s world champion Matthew Glaetzer.

Earlier in the competition, Ryan Owens was defeated at the quarter-final stage by European champion Hoogland, and Jason Kenny was edged out by Mateusz Rudyk in the previous round.

Katy Marchant also came up just short in the women’s keirin, finishing fourth in the final after she battled through the rounds via the repechage. Australia’s Stephanie Morton took gold, Daria Shmeleva of Russia secured silver and Poland’s Urzsula Los claimed bronze.