Glasgow to welcome elite cyclists for 2018 European Championships

The streets of Glasgow will once again become a racetrack for Europe’s elite cyclists this summer as part of the rebranded European Championships.

More than 300 competitors will pedal through the streets of Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire and Stirling in August.

The men’s and women’s road races, which take place on Sunday, August 12, and Sunday, August 5, will see cyclists make laps of the city, passing landmarks such as the University of Glasgow and Kelvingrove Park along the way.

Similar events staged in Glasgow for the 2014 Commonwealth Games saw thousands of spectators line the streets and organisers are confident of a large turnout again this summer.

The time trial events on Wednesday, August 8, will see cyclists set off from the Riverside Museum before heading through north Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire and – in the men’s race – Stirling, before an exciting finishing straight on Glasgow Green.

It will be the first time the UEC European Cycling Road Championships elite races have taken place in the UK.

They form part of the 2018 European Championships, a new multi-sport event that will bring some of the continent’s leading athletes to Glasgow and other venues across Scotland from August 2-12.

READ MORE: 200 days to go until 2018 European Championships in Glasgow

Since the introduction of elite riders in 2016, previous European Cycling Road Championships winners include three-time world champion Peter Sagan, who took men’s road race gold in 2016 and last year’s women’s road race winner Marianne Vos, a former Olympic road champion.

Sports minister Aileen Campbell said: “The time trial and road races for Glasgow 2018 will see some of Europe’s best cyclists traveling past some of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks. Worldwide TV audiences will be able to enjoy a thrilling competition, not just in Glasgow but also in East Dunbartonshire and Stirling, widening the benefits of the Championships.

“I expect our enthusiasm for cycling, which has been so evident in previous events, will be on show with spectators coming out to line the route and cheer on the competitors.”

Councillor David McDonald, depute leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “The cycling events at the 2018 European Championships will be a real highlight of the summer with stars from across the continent competing. The great road races of France, Spain and Italy all showcase their cities and countryside to massive audiences, and I am sure these events will do the same for Glasgow and our neighbours. Scotland has a great cycling tradition, and I look forward to these races and time trials being hugely popular.”