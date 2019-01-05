Cyclist, 90, fails drugs test

A 90-year-old American cyclist has been handed a public warning from the United States Anti-Doping Agency after breaching anti-doping protocols.

Carl Grove claimed ingesting contaminated meat was “more likely than not” the reason for testing positive for epitrenbolone after setting a world record at the Masters Track National Championships on July 11 last year.

Grove, who provided a clean sample the day before, was the oldest participant at the event and was victorious in the men’s 90-94 sprint category, but he has been stripped of the record by USADA.

A statement on USADA’s website read: “USADA announced that Carl Grove, of Bristol, Ind., an athlete in the sport of cycling, has accepted a public warning for his anti-doping rule violations.

“Grove, 90, tested positive for epitrenbolone, which is a metabolite of the prohibited substance trenbolone, as the result of an in-competition urine sample he provided on July 11, 2018 after setting a world record at the Masters Track National Championships.

“During USADA’s investigation into the circumstances of his case, Grove provided USADA with information which established that the source of his positive test was more likely than not caused by contaminated meat consumed the evening before competing on July 11, 2018. Prior to consuming the meat, Grove had tested negative for prohibited substances during an in-competition test on July 10, 2018.

“Since his positive sample was collected in-competition, Grove has been disqualified from competitive results obtained on July 11, 2018, the date his sample was collected.”