Commonwealth Games 2018: Neil Fachie storms to first gold for Scotland

SCOTLAND have their first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games after Neil Fachie powered his way to gold in the men’s blind and visually impaired 1,000m time trial.

The 2012 Paralympic champion and world record holder successfully defended his title from Glasgow, which was won in tandem with Craig MacLean, this time with new partner Matt Rotherham.

James Ball of Wales took silver and Australia’s Brad Henderson the bronze.

Fachie, 34, from Aberdeen said: “Winning four years in Glasgow was truly special but it’s just as momentous here. The ride didn’t go entirely to plan but it was good enough to win.”

After setting the best time on the last run there was drama as the Malaysian pair were given a re-run after an earlier fault, but they couldn’t threaten the podium.