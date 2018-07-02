Brother John says Katie Archibald should be fit for Euros

Scottish cycling star Katie Archibald should be fit to compete in next month’s European Championships in Glasgow according to her fellow Commonwealth Games medallist, brother John Archibald.

Katie broke her collarbone during the Tour de Yorkshire at the start of May but her brother expects her to be back in the saddle in time for the event at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, which forms part of a multi-sport festival of European championships in August.

“Katie had a bad spill and really hurt herself,” said John in Glasgow yesterday. “But she’s still optimistic she’ll be there. She is such a racer that even if she was only at 99 per cent you wouldn’t bet against her. She’ll be up for it.”

The Archibalds enjoyed a remarkable day at the Gold Coast earlier this year when they both climbed a Commonwealth Games podium for Scotland, Katie, 24, winning gold in the women’s individual pursuit and John, 27, the silver in the men’s event.

The two from Milngavie now hope to each be pulling on the Great Britain kit for next month’s event back at the scene of Katie’s bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games points race.

The medal justified John’s decision to give the track a proper go in 2017 and he is looking forward to getting back on the boards after hitting the tarmac again after his exploits in Australia.

“It’s been a big transition on to the road again, it’s just a case of putting that road championship to bed and now focusing on the track season,” he said.

“It’s still pending selection but I’ve put myself forward for the individual pursuit and I’ll find out in the next week or two.

“This would be my first time on a GB team. The time I did at the Commonwealths was the seventh fastest in the world ever and I’m second in the British rankings behind [Gold Coast gold medallist] Charlie Tanfield.

“So it’s possible but not guaranteed. I saw the Commonwealth Games as the highlight of my career but I guess now a Europeans in front of a home crowd would be really special.

“Four years ago I was in the Velodrome the night Katie won her bronze so I’ve got a taste and would like to experience it.”

Archibald said he was happy with a fourth place in the individual time trial at the recent national road championships in Northumberland.

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas won and the Scot was edged off the podium by five-time UK champion Alex Dowsett but missing a medal failed to dampen his assessment of the performance.

“I was happy with that given the calibre of the start list,” he said. “I did the best I could and fourth was pretty good.

“The road race wasn’t so good. There was an early breakaway and our group got pulled with a lap to go. So not much to write home about.”

Archibald was speaking in George Square to mark one month to go to the European Championships by taking part in a “Velophonic Orchestra”, which sees bicycles producing music.

Archibald is sure Glasgow will rekindle the spirit of 2014 and get behind an event which will see the continent’s best swimmers, cyclists, gymnasts, rowers and triathletes on show. “The public engagement with a multi-sports Games will be much higher than a standalone European Championships for one sport,” he said. “I’m sure people will come out and watch a bit of everything. A lot of the stuff is free, like the mountain biking, road races, triathlon.

“There will be high-profile athletes there within touching distance and no entry fee, which is fantastic for the city.”