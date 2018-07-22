Bradley Wiggins talks of ‘sinister’ new facts

Sir Bradley Wiggins has claimed he has found out facts relating to the leak of his therapeutic use exemptions and the so-called “Jiffy Bag” case which are “very sinister” and wants it all to come out into the open.

In 2016, the so-called “Fancy Bears” hackers released information showing that Wiggins received permission to use the banned drug triamcinolone before his biggest races in 2011, 2012 and 2013, including the 2012 Tour which he won.

Those revelations were followed by a 14-month UK Anti-Doping Agency investigation into whether a package delivered to Team Sky at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2011 – a race Wiggins won – contained the same drug, with UKAD forced to close the case earlier this year because of missing medical records.

Speaking on ITV4’s coverage of the Tour de France, Wiggins said: “There are things that have come to light with this whole thing that we’ve found out since that are quite scary actually and it’s very sinister.

“We’re still not at the bottom of it, we’re finding new stuff out daily to do with the package that never was and it’s quite frightening actually

“We’re still working on it, still trying to piece it all together.

“We can debate TUEs and that’s one thing, but where it went after that with everything else – there is a film to be made there. God yeah, I’d love it to all come out, it’s quite shocking.”