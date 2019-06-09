West of Scotland plough on with last-ball win over Uddingston but rain wrecks East card

West of Scotland maintained their perfect start to the Western Premier campaign yesterday while inflicting a first defeat on Uddingston in a last-ball thriller at Bothwell Castle.

The visitors looked to be on the ropes when Uddingston, set a revised target of 166 from 42 overs following a rain-interrupted West innings, cruised to 114-0.

However, two wickets in one over from Lucas Farndale swung the momentum and West ruthlessly applied the pressure as Uddy wobbled.

Wickets continued to fall but, going into the final over, the home side were still firmly in contention, needing seven runs with two wickets in hand. Gavin Smith, though, held his nerve as West won by four runs, James Fennah taking a catch on the boundary from the final delivery to deny Uddingston.

South African Rory Kleinveldt was West’s top-scorer – 56 in a total of 157-7 while Ross Lyons and Amir Gul had three wickets each.

Prestwick are now the only other unbeaten team after they eased to victory over Clydesdale at Titwood.

Champions Ferguslie overpowered struggling Greenock by 72 runs at Glenpark, Nkosana Mpofu and Riyaad Henry stroking half-centuries for the visitors.

Jamey Carruthers removed Greenock captain Neil Flack in the first over of the reply, setting the tone for an innings during which the hosts always struggled.

At Shawholm, a century third-wicket stand between Craig Young and Lesiba Ngoepe helped Poloc notch their first win of the campaign at the expense of Drumpellier.

Young finished unbeaten on 51 while South African Ngoepe was stranded on 96no with six maximums as Poloc posted 167-2. Set a revised target of 207, Drumps looked in contention as Sri Lankan Gayan Maneeshan stroked 66 but his departure prompted a swing in result.

The match between Stirling and East Kilbride was abandoned, meaning the latter have played just two of their scheduled seven matches so far.

Only one match went the distance in the Eastern Premier as Stoneywood-Dyce and Arbroath took advantage of dry conditions in the north-east. The home side eased to a seven-wicket win, Liam Lindsay top-scoring with a brilliant unbeaten 80 and Shaun Coetzer contributing 35 as Dyce surpassed the target of 144.

Their task might have been even easier had it not been for a late rally by Arbroath who, having slumped to 77-7, staged a recovery thanks to Bryce Carnegie’s solid 43 and 30 from Euan Small.

Three eagerly anticipated capital derbies were wrecked by rain. Champions Grange and neighbours Heriot’s failed to start while only a few overs were possible in Corstorphine’s clash with Carlton and the game involving Watsonians and Stewart’s Melville.

There was also an abandonment at Forthill but not before Ryan Watson had turned back the clock with a fine half-century as Forfarshire reached 123-6 before rain had the final say.

The former Scotland captain had been coaxed out of top-flight retirement when the Broughty Ferry side were hit with a flood of call-offs and the 42 year-old held the innings together with some vintage batting.

A little more portly than in his heyday, Watson nonetheless managed to scamper the ones and twos as well as powering two majestic sixes over long-off.