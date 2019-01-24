West Indies’ Kemar Roach routs England on 18-wicket day

England were routed by Kemar Roach in Barbados, blown away for 77 as 18 wickets fell on day two of a remarkable first Test.

England, memorably skittled for 46 in Trinidad in 1994 and 51 in Jamaica a decade ago, added a third famous collapse on these islands as they tumbled to the lowest ever Test total at the Kensington Oval.

The hosts declined to enforce the follow-on and ended the day 339 ahead on 127 for six after Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali led a spirited but seemingly forlorn fightback with the ball.

Following in the footsteps of Curtly Ambrose at Port-of-Spain and Jerome Taylor at Kingston, Roach earlier played the role of destroyer with figures of five for 17.

Roaring in from the Joel Garner End with considerably more ferocity than the speed gun gave him credit for – 85mph was his top recorded pace – he wiped out Rory Burns, Jonny Bairstow, Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen in a glorious spell after lunch.

After an exploratory stint with the new ball, the 30-year-old’s second burst saw him wreak havoc across eight overs – with his wickets concentrated in the space of 27 deliveries.

Once Roach was done, his colleagues promptly finished the job, Shannon Gabriel bouncing out Sam Curran and Alzarri Joseph teasing edges from Ben Foakes and Adil Rashid.

Holder opted not to send the shellshocked tourists back in despite a lead of 212, which was built on by a 52-run opening stand between John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite.

The Windies managed a wobble of their own, losing five for nine once Moeen picked off Brathwaite lbw and finishing the day on 127 for 6.

Curran removed the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer shortly before stumps but the target already looked formidably steep.

The day had started with England taking the last two first-innings wickets for 25, James Anderson completing his 27th five-wicket haul to equal Sir Ian Botham’s England record.