Unbeaten Grange turn to the old guard

Grange may have been without two of their star players but that did not prevent the Eastern Premier leaders from extending their unbeaten start to the season.

While Dylan Budge and Preston Mommsen were preparing to represent Scotland in today’s ODI against England, Grange turned to their old guard to secure an emphatic six-wicket win at Arbroath.

John Blain conceded just 18 runs from his ten overs and while the former international pace bowler frustrated the home batsmen at one end, another veteran seamer, Stu Davidson, cashed-in with a superb four-wicket haul at the other to dismantle the top order.

Their efforts meant that the Arbroath innings never gained any momentum and they stuttered to 147 all out, Craig Cameron top-scoring with 39.

Another two former Scotland men spearheaded the run-chase with Gordon Goudie stroking a rapid 44 before Ryan Flannigan finished the job with an unbeaten half-century.

Champions Heriot’s remain the closest challengers after digging deep to get the better of Watsonians at Goldenacre. Chasing 196, Heriot’s needed 40 runs from the final nine overs with only three wickets in hand but Simon Whait’s calm 45no saw them to the target with two overs to spare, while skipper Keith Morton offered solid support at the other end.

Andrew Chalmers had top-scored for Sonians with 46 while Elliot Ruthven claimed 3-30 for the home side.

South African Parker Neame top-scored with 45 before Arun Pillai claimed 3-34 as Carlton beat Aberdeenshire by 48 runs.

Former Pakistan international Hammad Azam scored 97 to put Corstorphine ahead on DLS when their match with Forfarshire was abandoned at Barnton, the visitors having posted 249 thanks largely to Rory Johnston’s 81 and 70 from Craig Wallace.

Hayden Sweet claimed 5-43 as Stewart’s-Melville beat Glenrothes by five wickets at Gilvenbank, leaving the Fifers rooted to the bottom of the table. Sweet, supported by Tom Hilton’s 4-42, helped dismiss Glenrothes for 163 before Kris Steel’s unbeaten 60 guided Stew-Mel to victory with nine overs to spare.

Western Premier leaders Ferguslie lost for the first time this season as Greenock’s revival continued at Meikleriggs. Set a target of 214, the Meikleriggs men fell 35 short as the visiting bowlers took advantage of some poor shot selection. Highlight for Greenock was a hat-trick for Indian professional Saurabh Bandekar who finished with 4-35. Neil Flack had earlier top-scored for the visitors with 73.

There looked like being a first victory for Dumfries who posted 236-6 against Stirling at New Williamfield. After a lengthy delay for thunder and lightning, the hosts were set a revised 144 from 26 overs and still needed 23 runs from the final 12 deliveries. However, they managed to scramble their way to a thrilling tie.

A brilliant opening stand of 169 between Amaan Ramzan and Craig Young helped Poloc to a commanding nine-wicket win over Ayr at Shawholm.

Chasing 190, Ramzan led the way with 11 boundaries in well-crafted 81 while Young, who played himself in slowly, went on to finish unbeaten on 76, also hitting 11 fours and one maximum.

In a rain-affected match at Bothwell Castle, West of Scotland posted 195 before Uddingston fell short of a revised target of 165.

Champions Prestwick produced a fine run-chase to overhaul Clydesdale’s 240-9 with two wickets to spare at Titwood.