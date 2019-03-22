Sue Strachan named Cricket Scotland’s first woman president in 140-year existence

Sue Strachan has been elected the new president of Cricket Scotland, becoming the first woman to head up Scottish cricket in its 140-year history.

Ms Strachan was elected by members at the Annual General Meeting on March 20, and after 12 months as President-Elect will assume her role as President in March 2020, for a two-year period.

She succeeds former Aberdeenshire CC captain and Scotland international Willie Donald as President.

Ms Strachan, 54, was first elected onto the Cricket Scotland Holdings Limited (CSHL) board in 2016, and has served on the Scottish Women’s Football Association board.

She is one of the founder-members of Scottish Women in Sport, and comes from a cricketing family - her father, brother, husband and children all play the sport - as well as turning her hand to hockey with Dumfries HC.