Scotland's united front can be a match for 'Super 12' after T20 shock over Bangladesh

Scotland player Michael Leask (Photo credit: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

For now, the Scots are focused on maintaining their strong start in Group B of the First Round stage today when they take on Papua New Guinea in the Al Amerat Stadium in Muscat in Oman (11am UK time).

But all-rounder Leask and Co know that if they can win the group after playing the host nation on Thursday then they would enter Group Two of the Super 12 phase to tackle the likes of India, Pakistan and New Zealand. Even if they finish second they would still progress to take on big hitters England, Australia, South Africa and the West Indies in Group One.

Asked whether Scotland can compete should they make it through, the 30-year-old said: “Absolutely, we are trying to keep our feet on the ground and not look too far ahead, but looking a bit further ahead if we go through - which we believe we will - then anything can happen in T20 cricket.

“That is the beauty of the game, on any given day somebody can go on and get big runs or somebody might take five wickets. Looking around the dressing room, every member of this squad firmly believes that everybody can do it on their day and that is what stands us in such good stead at the moment - we are so together and it is really good.”

Leask also played in the famous One Day International win over England in 2018 in Edinburgh.

Asked to compare that six run victory with the six run victory over Bangladesh he said: We made this one a little bit different, we did this one the hard way.

Scotland's Chris Greaves (R) plays a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan watches during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Scotland at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on October 17, 2021. (Photo by HAITHAM AL-SHUKAIRI/AFP via Getty Images)

Forfarshire’s all-rounder added: “I think we went the long way round to win this one and for me the way that the squad held together during the tough moments on Sunday shows how far we have come and that is the really, really exciting thing.

“When the chips were down Mark Watt and Chris Greaves batted well and gave us a fighting chance and we knew once we had a fighting chance that we could win and it showed how much spirit we have.”

Aberdonian Leask made his 100th international appearance for Scotland in all formats in the last game while skipper Kyle Coetzer was marking his 200th outing for his country.

“I’ve played alongside Kyle since I was four or five at the same club [they both grew up playing at Stoneywood-Dyce], I absolutely idolise the guy,” Leask explains.

“He’s incredible and epitomises what it means to be Scottish. If you watch him on the park you see his pride and passion and that flows through the team.”

Papua New Guinea lost their first game against Oman by 10 wickets on Sunday and, given the way Scotland played against Bangladesh, Shane Burger’s men will start as favourites today.