Scotland Women open with win to set up key clash with Irish

Scotland’s female cricketers got their ICC World T20 global qualifying campaign off to the perfect start yesterday as they thumped Uganda by nine wickets in the Netherlands.

Kathryn Bryce’s side will go into today’s second group match with Ireland on a high after their opening victory in Amstelveen.

Given that they had been bowled out for just 47 in a warm-up match with Bangladesh on Thursday, Scotland could have been a bit nervous heading into this one. However, they won the toss and decided to bowl and things could not have gone better.

Skipper Bryce, right, took a wicket with the fourth ball of the match and then Rachel Scholes came to the party in the second over.

Scholes’ second wicket came with the last ball of the fourth over and when the same player took a third in the sixth over the opponents were reeling at 11-4.

Katie McGill came into the attack in the eighth over and, after opening with a wide, she took two wickets in two balls. Becky Glen took one catch with Abbie Aitken the other as Uganda struggled to 15-6.

The Scots then had to wait until the 14th over for wicket number seven, wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce completing a stumping off the bowling of Abtaha Maqsood to send Getrude Candiru back to the pavilion for ten.

Hannah Rainey and Maqsood then took the last three wickets between them as, despite a battling 13 from Uganda captain Kevin Awino, they were all out for 43. Scholes finished the innings with 3-3 while Maqsood took 3-8.

In the Scottish reply, Lorna Jack fell for two in the third over, but sisters Sarah and Kathryn Bryce came together and put on a 28-run partnership.

Sarah hit 36 not out off just 23 balls – including six fours – with Kathryn finishing on six not out as they won with 13 overs and one ball remaining of their 20.

Today’s opponents Ireland also got off to a winning start yesterday.

The Irish bowled Thailand out for 92 and then reached their victory target in the 17th over with seven wickets in hand.