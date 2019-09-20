Scotland suffer last-ball agony against Ireland in Tri-Series

Scotland suffered last-ball agony in their quest to win the Tri-Series as Ireland claimed a dramatic one-run win at Malahide.

Chasing 187 for victory, Scotland were dealt a blow when George Munsey, having struck one six off the fifth delivery of the innings, was out next ball.

Matthew Cross, replacing injured skipper Kyle Coetzer, struck three boundaries in the next over but the Scots lost a second wicket when Michael Leask went for seven.

However, a brilliant third-wicket stand between Cross and Richie Berrington put the Scots within sight of victory.

The pair added 122 in 13 overs, reducing the required rate to manageable proportions, only for wickets to start tumbling.

Berrington, having made a brilliant 76 from just 43 balls, was caught in the deep and the incoming batsmen struggled to maintain the momentum.

Cross still looked capable of scoring the 15 runs needed off the last over, especially when he hoisted a Shane Getkate delivery over the rope. But he was left stranded on 66 not out as Craig Wallace, needing a boundary off the final delivery, was run out.

Earlier, Ireland had come flying out the blocks. Kevin O’Brien clouted two big sixes in the first over as Michael Leask conceded 16 runs. O’Brien and Garth Delany raced to 47 in less than four overs before Berrington made the breakthrough when he had the latter caught by MacLeod for 25. Andy Balbirnie then helped O’Brien add a further 38 before he was bowled by Hamza Tahir. The Irish continued to score freely with O’Brien plundering another couple of maximums while Gary Wilson added a rapid 31.

However, when the Ireland captain was caught and bowled by Adrian Neill, the Scottish bowlers seized the initiative.

Neill struck another blow when he had O’Brien caught by Tom Sole for 63.

Sole claimed two scalps in as many balls while Tahir and Safyaan Sharif also grabbed a brace as Ireland were restricted to 186-9.