Scotland head to world T20 qualifiers in confident mood

Scotland Women’s cricket head coach Steve Knox feels like his squad are in a good place heading into the ICC World T20 global qualifiers in the Netherlands – and feels the players have taken confidence from the men’s side’s recent successes.

Knox, his assistant Peter Ross and the squad gathered at Oriam on the outskirts of Edinburgh yesterday before flying off to the tournament which will see two sides from eight going through to the main event in the West Indies in November later this year.

They play a warm-up match with Bangladesh in Rotterdam on Thursday before a big weekend of group clashes, taking on Uganda on Saturday and Ireland on Sunday.

Thailand are next up the following Tuesday before the knock-out action.

Having performed well in the recent ECB T20 Division Two against English counties, the Scots have a good chunk of this format under their belts this summer. And the players, led by all-rounder Kathryn Bryce, took heart from seeing Scotland’s men recently defeat England in a 50-over clash and then win a T20 Tri-series in the Netherlands.

As a result, Knox believes there is a “quiet confidence” around the group.

“There is no doubt that the men’s team defeating England and then playing some great T20 cricket has given the girls more confidence heading to this tournament,” former Scotland batsman Knox said. “We were travelling back from Hampshire when the men’s team were beating England and we all stopped at a service station to watch the highlights on a handful of iPads and were cheering like mad. It just gave them that little bit more belief that they too can also compete with good sides and I think our T20 game is in a good place.

“There are a few newer faces in the group who will not have been at a tournament of this stature before, but they are there on merit and I am sure the nerves will soon disappear.

“We know that we will be facing some tough teams and we really have to be switched on from ball one of the Bangladesh warm-up match and who knows where that can take us. There is a great team spirit around and I have seen some of these players progress so much in the last year to 18 months, so it is exciting to see what they can do on a stage such as this.”