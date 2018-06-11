Scotland cricket coach says Test status ‘a long way off’

Coach Grant Bradburn believes Scotland are some way off becoming a Test cricket nation but hopes Sunday’s historic win over England has pushed them closer to the top table of the world game.

Bradburn reflected with pride yesterday on his players’ stunning achievement on Sunday when they not only beat the world’s No 1 one-day international side but did so in such swashbuckling style that it is already being spoken of as one of the greatest moments in the history of Scottish team sport.

The Kiwi, who took over in 2014, believes Scotland are on course to gaining Full Member status with the International Cricket Council but warned emulating Ireland, who played their first Test against Pakistan last month, could take a bit longer.

“We had to beat two teams ranked top ten in the world and we’ve now done that. There is governance criteria, women’s cricket criteria and domestic cricket criteria,” said Bradburn. “Full Membership does not necessarily mean Test-playing nation. I would be bold enough to say we are a long way off being ready in this country for Test cricket but Full Membership is reachable.”