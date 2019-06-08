Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer awarded MBE for services to cricket

Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian has paid tribute to Kyle Coetzer after the men’s national team captain was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Coetzer, who made his international debut against Pakistan in 2003, becomes the third Scottish international cricketer to receive the honour for services to cricket, following in the footsteps of former captains Jimmy Brown and George Goddard. He is the only cricketer on the 2019 list.

Coetzer was part of the Scotland team which won the inaugural edition of the Intercontinental Cup in 2004 (during which he made 133* against Kenya in the semi-final) and the ICC Trophy in 2005. To date, the 35-year-old has played 171 times for Scotland, 68 as captain, including Scotland’s historic first one-day international win over world No.1-ranked England almost exactly a year ago to the day.

Coetzer is Scotland’s all-time leading run-scorer and made Scotland’s first ever World Cup century against Bangladesh in 2015. He has scored 4,404 First Class runs including 8 centuries, and 5,186 List A runs including 10 centuries. He recently passed 2,000 ODI runs and 1,000 in Twenty20 internationals.

Brian, said: “This is a richly deserved award for one of Scotland’s best and most iconic cricketers in the 250 years of the sport.

“Kyle has been an inspirational player and captain who has led the men’s team through its most successful period ever including the never to be forgotten win against England in June 2018.”

Aberdeen-born Coetzer said: “It’s very special and a huge honour to be awarded an MBE.

“It’s not something you ever consider, and it was a huge shock to hear the news. A special thank you to my family, friends and colleagues who have played a huge part in supporting me in my cricketing journey.

“Huge credit must also go to all my amazing teammates, coaches and back room staff who have helped guide and shape me towards this special award. I couldn’t have done it without every one of you.

“I am very lucky to collect the award, but I do so with you all in mind. Thank you.”

