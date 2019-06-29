Scotland beat Germany but are pipped by Dutch in T20 qualifier

Scotland finished as runners-up to the Netherlands in the ICC Women’s World T20 European Qualifier in La Manga yesterday despite a last-day triumph over Germany.

Kathryn Bryce’s side did all they could in Spain and comfortably defeated the Germans in the morning, but then the Dutch did the same thing in the afternoon and came out on top overall via a better net run rate.

The Scots went into the final day with two wins and a defeat under their belts.

Against the winless Germans, Scotland knew that they had to try and rack up a big score batting first.

Sarah Bryce was out early, but her older sister Kathryn, pictured, and Becky Glen came together and put together a cracking partnership.

They put on 140 for the second wicket with Bryce senior making 65 from 46 balls and Glen making 60 from 48 balls.

However, once they were out the runs dried up as the Scots limped towards 168-8 from their 20 overs when at one stage they would have been looking for around 190.

The Germans were never going to chase 169 to win. In the end they made 61-7 with Abtaha Maqsood and Katie McGill both grabbing three wickets.

The Netherlands knew what they had to do to top the table – and they did just that. Germany made 63-9 batting first and then the Dutch reached 64-1 in the seventh over to win by nine wickets. That was enough to see them top the overall table.

The Scots must now regroup ahead of a T20 Quadrangular Series in the Netherlands between 8 and 14 August. There the Scots will face the hosts, Ireland and Thailand before the big one – the ICC Women’s World T20 World Qualifier – between 31 August and 7 September in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.