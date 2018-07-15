Royal High Corstorphine prove their mettle

Royal High Corstorphine have been solid rather than spectacular in their maiden season in the top flight. But they can use the campaign as a springboard to greater things.

Take Saturday’s comprehensive triumph over Aberdeenshire for example. RHC player/­coach Majid Haq insisted the win at Barnton was highly ­significant.

“Aberdeenshire are one of the biggest and successful clubs in the country, so for us to beat them in this manner was a fantastic achievement,” Haq said.

RHC’s tally of 157 all out was far from daunting, but they were clinical with the ball as they mopped up the Dons for only 81, with Haq claiming three wickets.

With Heriot’s coming a surprise cropper at the hands of Carlton, Grange accounted for Watsonians at Myreside to re-establish their lead at the head of the Eastern Premiership title race.

A marvellous knock of 95 by Dylan Budge paved the way for Grange to reach 260 for seven. Neil McCallum and Andrew Brock then shared seven wickets to dismiss Watsonians for 178. Mike Carson (80) was the only batsman to offer resistance.

Tom Simpson emerged as the star of the Carlton show, hitting 62 not out to steer his side home after Heriot’s had posted 180 for eight.

The most tense tussle of the weekend was at Gilvenbank, where Arbroath dug deep to deny Glenrothes their first league win of the summer. Needing 209, Glens looked good on 88 without loss – only for rookies Shaun Christie and Chris Robb to turn the tide.

First, Craig Ramsay removed Zed Ahmad before Robb grabbed the scalps of pro Ben Wilkinson and Scotland star Saffy Sharif in quick succession – all for the addition of no runs.

Though the Fifers recovered to a degree, Christie made sure of the six-run victory for Arbroath with three wickets.

As expected, Forfarshire were too strong for Stewart’s Melville, routing them for 90 at Forthill and surging to the target in the 14th over.

In the Western Premier, West of Scotland clinched a dramatic win over Greenock to leave the Glenpark side mired in a survival dogfight.

Having dismissed Greenock for 143 West moved smoothly to 133-6, but no-one could have foreseen the nail-biting drama that was about to unfold.

Instead of driving home their advantage, West contrived to lose three wickets with scores tied as home skipper Neil Flack dismissed Blaal Hussain, Tony Hulatt and Dave McNulty in quick succession.

With just one run needed for victory and only one wicket remaining Nick Boller drove the ball straight to mid-wicket where the catch was dropped and the batsmen scampered the winning single.

Greenock have slipped back into the relegation places while Dumfries jumped two places from bottom spot after an excellent win over Prestwick at Nunholm. Having elected to bowl first, Dumfries were rewarded when Scott Beveridge’s 4-23 helped restrict the reigning champions to 143, only Sachin Chaudhary offering a meaningful contribution with 57. Chris Bellwood dominated the Dumfries response, carrying his bat for a fine 86 as the hosts won by six wickets.

Ayr are bottom after they were unable to halt Ferguslie’s inexorable charge to the title at Cambusdoon. Batting first, the Paisley team posted an imposing 281-6. Ayr were dismissed for 127.

Poloc went down by five wickets to Clydesdale at Shawholm but Stirling maintained their excellent form with a 13-run win over Uddingston.