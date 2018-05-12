RH Corstorphine set to hand debut to Pakistan all-rounder

Pakistan cap Hammad Azam is set to make his CSL Eastern Premier Division debut for RH Corstorphine this afternoon.

The 27-year-old fast bowler and strong batsman featured 16 times for Pakistan in white ball cricket – 11 T20 internationals and five ODIs – between 2011 and 2015.

He joins an outfit looking to build on the win over Glenrothes seven days ago when they face Aberdeenshire at Mannofield.

After a good four-wicket victory over Arbroath last weekend, Aberdeenshire are unchanged for the match.

A number of players who were this week named in the extended Scotland squad for the big matches with England and Pakistan next month will be looking to continue to impress the selectors whilst on league duties today.

Three of them – Scott Cameron, Michael Leask and Craig Wallace – will be in action for Forfarshire as they head to Stewart’s Melville. Forfs have won one from two so far in the league and are boosted by the return of skipper Umair Mohammed who comes in for the unavailable Matthew Parker. Winless Stewart’s Melville give young Sam Tait a top team opportunity.

Four Scotland hopefuls are due to be on duty at Portgower Place as Mazars Grange face Watsonians. Captain Preston Mommsen, Dylan Budge and James Dickinson are the Grange men in Grant Bradburn’s squad. With Harris Carnegie injured, teenager Patrick Ritchie is set to keep wicket for the home side while Stuart Davidson and Tom Foulds return.

Watsonians are looking for their first league win of 2018 and have Andrew Cockburn and Tom Pratt joining the team. Scotland batsman George Munsey will be key against his old side.

Heriot’s are top of the fledgling table with two wins from two and they host Carlton in a tasty looking Edinburgh derby at Goldenacre. The home side bring in Callum Martin, formerly of Aberdeenshire, for a debut while James Hearn, Michael Shean and Alex Knapman also come into the team.

Carlton travel across town having defeated Watsonians last week with Parker Neame replacing Rory McCann who is unavailable. Skipper Ali Evans is in the Scotland squad.

International seamer Safyaan Sharif leads Glenrothes away to Arbroath. He has Yasar Arafat and Robert Hutchison back in the team while new boy Faizan Hafeez also plays.

Skipper Marc Petrie, Shaun Christie and Ross McLean all come in for Arbroath with Fraser Burnett, Murray Clark and Jack Plomer out.

Meanwhile, Ferguslie will today bid to “home in” on another victory when they host Ayr in the Western Premier’s top match.

The Paisley side played in front of their own supporters during the first two weeks of the campaign and with another game at Meikleriggs they have the chance to make it three in a row. Ferguslie are strengthened by the return of former Scotland batsman Omer Hussain who makes his first appearance following several seasons with derby rivals Kelburne. Dave Stafford also returns to bolster the batting.

Greenock visit a buoyant West of Scotland team who celebrated their first win of the campaign at Dumfries seven days ago. The home side are without experienced opening bowler Dave McNulty who is injured while Greenock’s Harry Briggs is replaced by Sehmat Pandher.

Clydesdale host Poloc in an eagerly anticipated southside derby while Uddingston will be wary of their Bothwell Castle visitors Stirling who upset champions Prestwick on the opening day of the season.

Prestwick face Dumfries with both teams looking to break their duck when they meet at the Henry Thow Oval.