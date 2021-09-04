Prestwick's Majid Haq looking to deliver KO blow to Ferguslie and five of his cousins

Majid Haq.

In what is effectively a title eliminator, Haq’s Prestwick visit Ferguslie, the club where he first rose to Scotland stardom and where several relatives still ply their trade.

However, there will be no room for sentiment as third top Prestwick attempt to leapfrog the Paisley team and emerge as the main challengers to leaders Clydesdale.

The Prestwick player-coach said: “This is virtually a 50-pointer – whoever wins stays in touch with Clydesdale and the loser is out of it.

“I had six great years from 2003-2008 with Ferguslie and have fond memories of my time there when I won two Scottish Cups.

“I suppose it adds a bit of extra interest that they’ll have five of my cousins playing but this game is all about helping Prestwick stay in contention.”

Former Scotland batsman Omer Hussain and recent Scotland A recruit Taimoor Ahmad are among Haq’s extended family who could be key performers in a crucial clash.

Indeed, Taimoor was one of the stars of a remarkable run-chase when the sides met at Henry Thow Oval earlier in the season, the rising star stroking 105no and skipper Riyaad Henry 115no as Ferguslie overhauled the Ayrshire team’s 249.

Haq added: “Ferguslie have some great players and it will be a tough game but we’re very confident. We feel we’re coming into form at the right time.”

Haq, the former Scotland all-rounder, has made his mark during a successful first season with Prestwick, featuring near the top of both batting and bowling charts along with team-mate Sachin Chaudhary.

However, others may need to step up if they are to get the better of a Ferguslie team who are eyeing a potential title decider at Clydesdale on the closing day of the season.

Home captain Henry said: “We have three games left and the way we look at it we have to win them all.

“We always believe we can win against any team but we still have to go out and do it.”

Clydesdale show no signs of slipping up and start firm favourites to stay top of the pile when they entertain a Langside team who were skittled for 42 by Prestwick last week.

At the other end of the table Dumfries were last night waiting to hear if they will be awarded the points following last week’s controversial abandonment at Greenock where a home player received news of a positive Covid test at the halfway stage.

The match was originally declared a “No Result” but the Nunholm club have appealed to the WDCU.

A club spokesman said: “We have asked for a decision before this week’s games. It’s a shame on Greenock but we look on it as if they were fielding an ineligible player.”

Meantime the players must focus on trying to secure a crucial home victory against Stirling.

Greenock, who are virtually doomed, visit West of Scotland while Poloc can ease their relegation fears if they get the better of outgoing champions Uddingston at Bothwell Castle.