Kyle Coetzer to lead Scotland against the Auld Enemy

Kyle Coetzer will lead out Scotland against England after Grant Bradburn confirmed his 15-man squad for Sunday’s sell-out one-day international at the Grange in Edinburgh.

Bradburn has chosen a group largely similar to the one which travelled to Zimbabwe for the ICC World Cup qualifiers.

Former Durham and Northamptonshire batsman Coetzer will again captain the team alongside deputy Richie Berrington, while the in-form Grange all-rounder Dylan Budge and former skipper Preston Mommsen are also included as the Scots prepare to welcome the world’s No 1 ODI side ahead of two T20 internationals against Pakistan next week.

Northamptonshire’s Tom Sole – son of Scotland’s 1990 Grand Slam rugby captain David Sole – is the unfortunate absentee as he misses out after suffering a broken ankle playing for his club. His brother Chris is in the squad.

Scotland’s bowling attack for the match will consist of Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans and Stuart Whittingham.

Head coach Bradburn said: “This has been our toughest squad to select to date, in terms of having so many players knocking on the door.

“There has been a lot of cricket so far this season and outdoor training has been intense, so the players have had ample opportunities to sort out the current pecking order. Quality players have missed selection and are gutted not to feature, which is a strong sign of the depth that is evident now.”

Chris Woakes, meanwhile, has joined Ben Stokes on the injury sidelines for England ahead of their trip to the Scottish capital. Woakes, who will be replaced by Tom Curran in the squad to play in Edinburgh, left the field late in England’s series-levelling Test match win over Pakistan at Headingley on Sunday with a thigh injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board then confirmed via its Twitter account early yesterday morning that the seamer will not be travelling for Sunday’s one-off match.

A brief ECB statement read: “Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the Scotland ODI with tightness in his right quad.

“He is replaced in the squad by Surrey’s Tom Curran.

“Woakes will be assessed this week to ascertain if he’ll be fit for the Australia series.”

Woakes’ participation in the five-match Royal London Series against Australia is therefore uncertain, as is Stokes’, after he missed the Leeds Test with a hamstring tear. Curran has eight ODI caps and was a member of the team which won England’s last series in New Zealand three months ago. He was not chosen initially to face either Scotland or Australia, however, following Liam Plunkett’s return to fitness.

England Test captain Joe Root is set to play for Yorkshire in the second of their Royal London Cup matches this week before rejoining England in Edinburgh.

Root was delighted by England’s win over Pakistan at the weekend, but warned that it will not “paper over the cracks”.

As well as drawing the series 1-1, England ended an alarming sequence of six defeats in eight Tests with the innings and 55-run win. But Root was wary of getting carried away by one overdue success. He said: “It’s very important we don’t paper over the cracks. We have to make sure we don’t find ourselves in those positions like last week’s [emphatic defeat by Pakistan]. I’m thrilled but we know we’re not the finished article. This is the first step towards our goal.”

Test stars Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler will both take a break before joining up with England again, although Buttler will also be rested from the Scotland match.