How Heriot's overcame Edinburgh rivals Watsonians to win Scottish Cup for fifth time

Heriot's lift the Scottish Cup after victory over Watsonians. Picture: Graham Caw

Before this year Heriot’s had been victorious in the showpiece event in 1978, 2000, 2012 and 2019 and they added 2021 to the list with a strong team performance.

Key to the 139-run win was 88 with the bat from Hayes van der Berg, 59 from skipper Mark Watt and a generally smart all-round fiending performance as 261-5 played 122 all out.

Tom Pratt bowled well with 2-26 for Watsonians, but their bowling and fielding let them down a bit in the latter part of the Heriot’s innings and their long wait to get their hands on the Scottish Cup for the first time goes on.

After a delay, the match got underway at 1.50pm and had been reduced to 40-overs-a-side.

Batting first, Heriot’s got off to a steady start before Keith Morton, playing in his fifth Scottish Cup final and fourth for the Goldenacre men, was caught behind by wicketkeeper Parker Neame off the bowling of Pratt in the sixth over for five.

By the end of the 16th over Heriot’s had moved on to 79-1 with Matthew Cross well set on 39 from 57 balls and van der Berg on 31 from just 26.

Young spinner Gregour Carr then got the key wicket of Scotland man Cross for 44, having him caught behind by Neame in the 19th over.

Van der Berg carried along his merry way and made it up and over 50 and, alongside captain Watt, took his side to 153-2 off 30 overs.

The ‘Sonians fielding then became sloppy and they dropped a few catches which they were left to rue.

A four by Watt brought up his 50 off 47 balls and then the 200 came up in the 34th over before the Heriot’s skipper was caught on the boundary by Josh Stinson off Pratt for 59.

Van der Berg was then out to Zach Place for 88 before Michael Shean hit a quickfire 20.

In the last over, Ryan Brown hit a four and in the end Heriot’s posted 261-5 with Lloyd Brown finishing on 21 not out.

After eight overs of their reply Watsonians had lost Mike Carson and Zach Place to Joe Kinghorn-Gray and they were 34-2.

Oli Hairs then hit a brisk 26 off 28 balls, but both he and Andrew Chalmers fell to Gavin Main and after 20 overs Watsonians were 91-4, needing another 171 runs from 120 balls to win.

In the 24th over a mix up in the middle saw Greg Brown run out for 35 after wicketkeeper Cross took the bails off following a good throw in from Ruthven – and with his scalp went Watsonians hopes.