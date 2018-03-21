Heartbreak for Cricket Scotland as rain dashes 2019 World Cup hopes

Scotland have failed to qualify for the 2019 Cricket World Cup after losing by five runs on the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method to the West Indies in Harare.

Grant Bradburn’s side looked in a good position to upset the two-time winners of the competition and qualify for next year’s tournament with 35.2 overs completed, before bad weather intervened and sent them packing.

However, there was an air of controversy about the fifth wicket to fall - Richie Berrington, given out lbw to Ashley Nurse despite it looking like the ball would slide down leg.

The Umpire Decision Review System could well have overturned the decision but DRS is not employed in the tournament.

Had that fifth wicket not fallen, Scotland might have been just ahead of the DLS par score depending on how fast Berrington scored afterwards.

After bowling the Windies out for just 198, with Safyaan Sharif taking 3-27 and Brad Wheal 3-34, Scotland were 125 for five in pursuit before heavy rain forced the game to be called off, with the Scots still five runs shy of the par score.

The result means the Windies qualify for the final of the World Cup qualifiers and with it the tournament proper, while Scotland miss out having suffered their second successive defeat of the Super Six stage.

The Windies proceed to the qualifier final and face the team that finishes second in the Super Sixes but regardless of outcome, they will participate in next year’s World Cup in England and Wales.

Speaking after the match, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer admitted there had been a “bit of emotion upstairs” adding: “I’m extremely proud of how we’ve gone in this tournament. We’ve shown what we’re capable of.

“There were a couple of decisions that hurt us in the last two games and obviously another didn’t go our way today.

“Credit to the West Indies for getting through but I’ve got to give a lot of “well dones” and thanks to our boys.”

Windies captain Jason Holder added: “We had to play to expectation - there was pressure in every game. I’m really pleased to get over the line but my thoughts go out to Scotland for how they’ve played in this tournament.”