Grant’s great as he bowls over  a hat-trick

Loc Hire Stenhousemuir kept up their good start to the season in West Division One with a good win over Kelburne at the Tryst.

They made 170 all out and bowled out Kelburne for exactly 100.

The highlight of the match was a hat-trick by Callum Grant to finish off the Kelburne innings.

Stenhousemuir lost skipper Ross Jones for two with only four on the board but Roy Rai and Yaseen Vallee were in no trouble at all in adding 115 for the second wicket. It was a surprise when both were out in quick succession. Rai was bowled by Ryan Morrow for 56 and Vallee was lbw to Roshan Jayatissa for 63. Thereafter the ’Muir innings fell away dramatically and it was only a very useful 12 from Nicky Rodgers that pushed the total up to 170.

This looked to be a reasonable total and so it proved. Kelburne had progressed to 32 without much difficulty when Tippu Sultan came on to bowl. He had both openers, Morrow and McMillan, lbw and Cameron Mclean caught by Nicky Rodgers at slip. Rodgers then bowled Kelburne pro, Roshan Jayatissa. At 65 for four, Kelburne looked out of it. With a couple of wickets for Vijay Ijjy and a run out the score had inched along to 100 for seven when Callum Grant came on to bowl his first and, as it proved, only over. With his fourth ball, he had Willie Allan, who had resisted for 34, stumped by Lucas Laing.

Next ball, Reiss Wylie was caught by Nicky Rodgers and then Jamie McDonald was LBW to complete the hat-trick. This result leaves Loc Hire Stenhousemuir with a 100 per cent record.

The second XI were well beaten by Hillhead at Hughenden. They were bowled out for 77 with Sankalp Chougule making 27. Hillhead passed this total for the loss of only two wickets with Lewis Ollier and Sankalp Chougule each taking one wicket.

A very young Sunday Development XI lost narrowly to Weir’s at the Tryst.

This Saturday, the first XI are away to Irvine and the second XI are at home to Marress. The Sunday XI are away to Uddingston.