Glasgow Giants rocked by Brendon McCullum retirement ahead of Euro T20 Slam as Dale Steyn quits red-ball cricket

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has announced his retirement from cricket, and will play no part in the Euro T20 Slam later this month.

In a statement on social media on Monday, the 37-year-old said his playing career will come to an end after the current Global T20 Canada, in which he has been playing for Toronto Nationals.

Dale Steyn has retired from red-ball cricket but will still feature for Glasgow Giants in the Euro T20 Slam

McCullum, who had been due to play for Glasgow Giants in the European T20 tournament, said: "My style of cricket has always been full noise, full throttle. From Culling Park to Lord's and everything in between, there has been some wonderful memories.

"Unfortunately, the sacrifices needed and commitment required to play that type of cricket have now become too great.

"I owe it to myself and the teams I represent to close that chapter rather than just plough on regardless of what I know to be true."

The Dunedin-born batsman and former wicketkeeper retired from international cricket in 2016.

McCullum played in 101 Tests, the first coming in 2004, plus 260 one-day internationals and 71 Twenty20 internationals.

He registered 6,453 Test runs, including 12 centuries, and averaged 38.64 - he is third on New Zealand's all-time list of highest Test run-scorers.

He added: "I look back with pride over the way I've played the game and what I've achieved. With New Zealand, we broke boundaries and established a style of play that earned us respect across the world.

"In T20 cricket, I've enjoyed so many varied challenges, I can leave the game knowing I left no stone unturned.

"The next chapter in both media and coaching will challenge me further. I'm sad to leave playing the game I love behind, but I am excited about what the future holds."

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from red-ball cricket with immediate effect, but will still fulfil his Giants duties in the Euro T20 Slam.

Steyn, who will continue to make himself available for one-day and T20 internationals, said he had taken the decision in the best interests of his career.

The 36-year-old said: "It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all.

"So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport."

Steyn played 93 Test matches for South Africa and is his country's leading Test wicket-taker with 439.

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said: "Dale is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats of cricket.

"We are saddened to hear of his decision but it is one the management has to accept and we thank him for his significant contribution to the sport and to the nation."